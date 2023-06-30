Life Directions Spark of Hope Tribute Gala raises over $350,000 to continue life changing work for youth and young adults in Detroit

DETROIT – Life Directions celebrated 50 years during its annual Spark of Hope Tribute Gala May 6, surpassing its fundraising goal and raising over $350,000.

The event was attended by over 250 Detroit area business and community leaders, special guests, partners and program participants.

“We are incredibly grateful by the overwhelming support from our partners and friends who joined us,” said Life Directions co-founder, president and CEO, the Rev. John Phelps. “Your investment in youth and young adults awakens a resiliency to dream and to encourage their peers to dream again. What a gift for those of us living in at-risk environments caused by poverty, violence, addiction and homelessness.”

Held on the 16th floor of One Campus Martius, the 50th anniversary gala was led by Chairman Patrick A. Rugiero, Roman Village Restaurant Group executive director, and Honorary Chairperson Ed Peper, General Motors Fleet. Honorees of the evening included 2023 Guiding Light Award recipient Mary Kosch of Dearborn Sausage, and 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award Recipients the Hathaway Family.

“The youth in our program are in a vulnerable place and walk a thin line between the right and wrong path,” Rugiero said. “Many of them do not see another option for themselves and are swayed into gangs, drug abuse, perpetual violence, and criminal activity. Our mission is to guide them in the right direction through a generational peer mentorship.

“The young adults in the program who have found success in their lives by staying on track are able to relate to and inspire the teenagers who are most at risk. The older adults do the same for the young adults and it creates a wholesome connection among the generations that establishes the power of hope. That hope is foundational to achieving a better life.”

Built on the foundation of “peers inspiring peers through forgiving,” Life Directions founded a prevention program in 1973 as a direct response to violence in Detroit, recognized as the “Murder Capital” of the country. Life Directions values-based mission is to inspire, motivate and provide tools for youth and young adults to achieve college or a quality career as viable options.

“Life Directions, intergenerational in its response, has “ignited the spark of hope” for over 170,000 young adults in public schools and surrounding neighborhoods across five major cities since its inception.

Life Directions supports young adults ages 13 to 35 to mature into responsible, productive adults through core values including self-responsibility, balance in relationships, partnership in diversity, and mission driven attitude. The organization’s interconnecting peer-to-peer programs offer a proven track record that benefit men and women throughout their lives, representing a prudent investment in our community from generation to generation.

To learn more go to lifedirections.org.