Police seek assistance identifying suspect in bicycle robbery and battery of juvenile

DEARBORN – Police are asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect in the robbery of a bicycle July 13 near 14541 Michigan Ave.

The bicycle was stolen from a juvenile, who sustained minor injuries after being pushed off of the bike by the suspect. Following the theft, the suspect fled, heading west on Michigan Avenue with the stolen bike.

The suspect is described as a black male, 30 to 40 years old, wearing a red zip-up track jacket and red track style pants at the time of incident.

“We take matters involving minors very seriously,” Police Chief Issa Shahin said. “Our young residents and their families should always feel safe in our neighborhoods. We appreciate the community’s help identifying the suspect involved in this crime.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Police Department at 313-943-2241. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAKUP.

Click here for video surveillance footage.