Ex-Heights police officer charged with attacking fellow officer with a knife

HEIGHTS — A former Dearborn Heights police officer was arraigned on two felony charges July 24 after allegedly assaulting a fellow officer with a knife.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Paul Graff, 33, in 20th District Court with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon after he allegedly assaulted a Dearborn Heights police officer in December 2021 in a break room at the Police Department, 25637 Michigan Ave. He was given a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.

A probable cause conference was scheduled for Aug. 3 before 20th District Court Judge Mark Plawecki.

Graff was terminated in April 2022, Police Chief Jerrod Hart said. The case was then referred to the Michigan State Police for a criminal investigation which was ultimately turned over to the Wayne County Prosecutors Office for a review of charges.

“In honor of the judicial process, I will not be commenting on the specifics of this incident,” Hart said. “However, I would like to offer my support to all those Dearborn Heights police officers who wear our uniform with honor, integrity, and an unyielding commitment to providing exceptional service to our community. We are wholly committed to providing fair, professional and exceptional service, and fully embrace a culture of continuous improvement in both our procedures and services.”