Settlement reached in city of Dearborn suit against local polluter

Settlement will see Pro-V Enterprises invest over $1 million in fugitive dust mitigation

DEARBORN – The city today announced a settlement in a lawsuit filed against Pro-V Enterprises, LLC. The South End trucking company had been notified by the city numerous times to abate and find solutions to its output of fugitive dust, particulate matter suspended in the air and linked to serious respiratory problems.

The excessive dirt, dust, and sediment produced by Pro-V Enterprises’ trucking practices at 4401 Wyoming St. have been in violation of the city’s fugitive dust ordinance and persistently posed serious public health and environmental hazards to South End residents. A preliminary injunction filed by the city sought Wayne County Circuit to order Pro-V Enterprises to cease its operations until meaningful steps were taken to mitigate damaging environmental and public health effects.

The company has now agreed to a settlement to invest over $1 million to upgrade its operations and control fugitive dust emissions through a comprehensive plan. The settlement will see the company install dust suppression systems, perform regular road cleaning, implement employee training, and add concrete to the scrap yard area, giving trucks a stable platform to minimize dust generation from their beds.

The company has agreed to complete improvements by Dec. 31, 2024.

“Residents in neighborhoods surrounding industry have historically experienced its worst effects,” Mayor Abdullah Hammoud said. “Today’s settlement with Pro-V Enterprises, LLC. is a step towards holding corporations accountable for the harm caused to public health and the environment in our community. Such business practices will not be tolerated within Dearborn.

“This is a win for all the families in the South End and broader community who continue to advocate for better environmental conditions across the city.”

“This action underscores our unwavering dedication to prioritizing the health and wellbeing of Dearborn residents and is yet another example of this administration’s public health approach in action,” Public Health Director Ali Abazeed said.