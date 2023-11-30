Dearborn downtowns ring in the season with holiday initiatives

Locals are invited to participate in Shop Dearborn through Dec. 23, Jingle Bell Bash Dec. 9

DEARBORN – Dearborn’s downtowns invite residents and visitors to celebrate the holiday season and enjoy all that Dearborn’s shopping districts have to offer during two special events.

East and West Dearborn Downtown Development Authorities kicked off their Shop Dearborn initiative on Small Business, Nov. 23. The promotional program, which runs through Dec. 23, encourages community members to choose to shop small at downtown businesses throughout the holiday season.

New this year, shoppers who submit a picture of their downtown holiday purchases to the Downtown Dearborn form on Instagram will be entered in a local business gift card raffle. Shoppers can submit their shopping photos through the form provided on the Downtown Dearborn Instagram page (@downtowndearborn). East and West DDDAs will raffle off multiple Shop Dearborn gift cards at random through Dec. 23.

An updated list of all participating downtown businesses is available at bit.ly/49OmU5w.

In addition, visitors are invited to celebrate the holidays at the inaugural Jingle Bell Bash Dec. 9. The event is a partnership between WDDDA and the Dearborn Historical Museum. Free family-friendly activities will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Commandant’s Quarters, 21950 Michigan Ave.

Activities include photos with Santa, face painting and glitter tattoos, a treat tent, games and crafts, music, and holiday giveaways.

For more information about Shop Dearborn and the Jingle Bell Bash, go to @downtowndearborn on Instagram.