Dearborn commits to 100 percent renewable energy at municipal buildings

MIGreenPower ensures all city buildings will attribute their electricity use to clean energy sources by 2026

DEARBORN – The city and DTE Energy have partnered to attribute 100 percent of the electricity use at all city buildings to Michigan-made wind and solar energy by 2026.

Under this agreement, Dearborn will become the largest municipality in the state to enroll in MIGreenPower, DTE’s voluntary renewable energy program.

The city’s enrollment is a 20-year commitment that has the environmental equivalent of avoiding more than 12,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide or the greenhouse gas emissions from nearly 2,700 gasoline-powered passenger cars annually.

By enrolling, Dearborn joins nearly 1,500 residents and businesses within city limits who are also using MIGreenPower to reduce their environmental impact. Dearborn’s MIGreenPower participation is not projected to carry additional costs for taxpayers.

“Moving toward a green future requires shifting our energy use to sustainable sources,” Mayor Abdullah Hammoud said. “It also requires innovative policy, consensus, and collaboration. I am grateful for the work of our business partners and local leadership in making Dearborn the largest Michigan municipal partner to sign on to DTE’s MIGreenPower program. We seek a cleaner and healthier tomorrow in Dearborn, and we hope this step inspires other communities to do the same.”

City Councilmember Mustapha Hammoud spearheaded the city’s enrollment in the renewable energy program to curtail Dearborn’s municipal carbon footprint.

“Our participation in MIGreenPower allows us to partner with DTE in building our energy future,” Mustapha Hammoud said. “I’m glad this administration and many of my council colleagues share my dedication to not just provide sustainable power for city operations, but to do so with a forecasted savings to our taxpayers. MIGreenPower gives our residents and businesses a chance to make an impact and partner alongside their government and utility in achieving a greener future.”

MIGreenPower is the largest utility green tariff program in the United States, with more than 1,400 businesses and 97,000 residential customers enrolled. Program participation is accelerating the development of new wind and solar projects in Michigan, and by 2026, DTE is projected to add more than 1,000 megawatts of new clean energy projects to meet program demand.

For more information on DTE’s MIGreenPower program, go to MIGreenPower.com.