Dearborn Heights to host free legal clinic for residents Jan. 31

On-site attorneys will provide free guidance on landlord/tenant issues, wills and estates

HEIGHTS – The city will hold its first free legal clinic of 2024 for its residents from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 31 at City Hall, 6045 Fenton St.

Attorneys will be on-hand during the event to meet individually with residents and discuss their questions and concerns regarding two separate topics: landlord/tenant issues, and wills and estates.

“We are pleased to host these free clinics as a service to our residents”, Corporation Counsel Roger Farinha said. “They serve as a valuable resource where our residents can receive no-cost one-on-one advice on legal issues they are experiencing.”

“We are looking forward to this one, as we receive a number of inquiries from residents on these topics,” Mayor Bill Bazzi said. “We are looking forward to a busy, successful event. We are indebted to all those who come together to help make these community events so successful”.

The Jan. 31 clinic marks the second one the city has hosted. The first, held in November, focused on helping residents who sought to have lesser-serious infractions expunged from their records. More than 200 people participated in that event.

The city plans to host more free clinics in the future, based on topics that are of interest and value to its residents.

For more information, call 313-791-3490.