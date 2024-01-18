Dearborn seeks election workers to support early voting and Presidential Primary Election in February

City Clerk’s Office to host an Election Worker Open House Jan. 22

DEARBORN – The City Clerk’s Office is recruiting eligible residents to serve as election workers for the Presidential Primary Election on Feb. 27, and to facilitate early voting during a nine-day period beginning Feb. 17.

The city needs at least 50 election workers per day between Feb. 17 and 25.

Serving as an election worker

To serve as an election worker, an individual must be at least 16 years of age and a Michigan resident. Those who are at least 18 years old must also be registered as a Michigan voter.

All election workers are paid.

To sign up to serve as an election worker, community members should complete and return the Election Inspector Application Form to the City Clerk’s Office.

City Clerk to host an Election Worker Open House on Jan. 22

Those interested in learning more or signing up to serve as an election worker are invited to attend an Early Voting Open House from 2 to 7 p.m. Jan. 22 in the City Council Chambers at the Dearborn Administrative Center, 16901 Michigan Ave.

Staff from the City Clerk’s Office will be present to share information about the responsibilities and expectations of election workers, including daily pay, hours, and duties.

Dearborn voters can vote early in person this February

The February 2024 Presidential Primary Election is the first time the city will offer early in-person voting ahead of an election. The change comes as a result of the passage of Proposal 2 in 2022, which mandates that all Michigan communities provide at least nine days of early voting ahead of an election.

Early voting in Dearborn will take place between from Feb. 17 to 25. Voters can request and cast a ballot between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center, 15801 Michigan Ave.

Election workers also will support in-person voting at polling locations throughout the city on Feb. 27, when polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In addition to early voting and voting in person on Election Day, Dearborn voters will continue to have the option to request an absentee ballot from the City Clerk’s Office online, by mail, or in person.

For more information about serving as an election worker and voting in Dearborn, go to CityOfDearborn.org, email [email protected], or call 313-943-2010.