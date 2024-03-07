Black History Month holds personal significance for activities supervisor at Beaumont Commons, Dearborn

Shavon Baker is a direct decendant of Frederick Douglass

By MARGARET BLOHM

Special for the Times-Herald

DEARBORN – Shavon Baker is well known for planning and promoting a vast number of activities year-round for residents on and off the campus of Beaumont Commons, Dearborn – including speakers and programs about Black History month in February.

What few residents and staff may know is that black history holds special significance for Baker, the community’s activities supervisor. She is a direct descendant of Frederick Douglass, a leader of the abolitionist movement to help end the practice of slavery before and after the American Civil War.

“Douglass was my fourth-generation great grandfather, so I learned about our family history from an early age,” Baker said. “He was a great orator, author, and one of the reasons slaves were freed. When I learned he was also active in the women’s movement, I thought ‘Go Granddad’.”

After graduating from Henry Ford High School in Detroit, Baker’s knowledge of black history was fostered when she attended Morris Brown College in Atlanta, Ga., and Wilberforce University in Wilberforce, Ohio both Historic Black Colleges.

Douglass’ granddaughter Mary Louise married her great-great-grandfather, Yoke “Charles” Leung, who was Chinese, Baker said. They had nine children and lived in New Orleans where over the years the Leung family held many reunions.

Baker described how photos of Mary Louise and other family members were always prominent at these family gatherings. While Baker prizes the photo she displays of her great-great-grandfather Leung, she has yet to locate one of her great-great-grandmother Mary Louise.

At the same time, Baker seeks to learn more about her family’s history dating back to when Frederick Douglass’ mother came from Africa. She also welcomes the opportunity to introduce black history to residents in this retirement community, where she has worked for 24 years.

On Feb. 21, Linda Bassett, a member of Greater New Mt. Morah Missionary Baptist Church presented a program about African headwraps. On Feb. 28, Darwin Griffin, who serves as state vice president of the A. Philip Randolph Institute, presented a program about A. Philip Randolph, an American civil rights activist.

“It’s no surprise that Shavon has such a historic family legacy,” said Marcia Filek, senior director of residential services in Dearborn and Farmington Hills. “She brings such energy, knowledge and enthusiasm to everything she does.”