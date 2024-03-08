Dearborn Public Library to host monthly FOLD Book and Media Sale March 13

DEARBORN – The Friends of the Library Dearborn will host its monthly book and media sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 13 at the Henry Ford Centennial Library, 16301 Michigan Ave.

The March sale will feature vintage, autographed, collectible, and classic books. In addition, fiction books, graphic novels, magazines, DVDs, CDs, audiobooks, children’s books, and vinyl records will also be available for purchase. Visitors may also want to check out the showcase in the book sale room and take a look at the “treasure tables” for unique and rare items.

Proceeds from the FOLD book sales support Dearborn Public Library programs and services.

See event details and more information by going to DearbornLibrary.org or by calling 313-943-2330. For more information and updates, follow @DearbornLibrary on Facebook and Instagram.