Dearborn Heights recognizes its Animal Control officers during National Animal Control Officer Appreciation Week

HEIGHTS – Dearborn Heights’ Animal Control officers, along with ACO’s nationwide are being recognized for their work this week as part of National Animal Control Officer Appreciation Week. The April 14-to-20 event takes place the second full week of April annually.

Throughout the week, the event encourages citizens to learn about what the job of animal control really entails and to be grateful for those who do them.

“This week, we salute and express our appreciation to those dedicated men and women of the city’s Animal Control Department for their hard work and dedication” Mayor Bill Bazzi said. “Dealing with animals of all types can often be a challenging and sometimes dangerous proposition.

“Led by Ordinance and Animal Control Department Bill Dishroon, these highly-trained individuals, as part of their daily routines, come prepared to face the many hazards they encounter – ranging from potential attacks from vicious animals, to health-related risks associated with addressing diseased animals.

“In addition, their compassion for ensuring the lost domestic pets they recover are humanely treated, with every effort to ensure they are returned to their proper homes. We appreciate their dedication, their hard work, and their professionalism.”