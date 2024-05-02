Motherly reflections of Detroit native and nurse resident of Beaumont Commons, Dearborn

By MARGARET BLOHM

For the Times-Herald

DEARBORN – Dorothy Lawson was born in Detroit 86 years ago to the family of Willie and Lucy Simuel that included nine siblings. As Mother’s Day approaches at her residence in Beaumont Commons, Dearborn, Lawson reflects on her own family as mother of three daughters, four sons, 16 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren with another on the way, and the anticipated arrival of her first great-great-grandchild.

“Even though I came from a large family, I never thought of us as poor, because we had everything we needed – including new clothes at Christmas and Easter,” Lawson said. “My dad worked as a foundry worker for Ford Motor Company and served as a head deacon in the church.

“We never knew my mother was pregnant. There would just be another baby.”

Lawson revealed that her own journey into motherhood started early. She had her first child at the age of 16 with four children by the time she was 20, and a fifth child at the age of 23. Even though Lawson did not graduate from high school and earned a Graduate Equivalency Degree — becoming a mother didn’t stop her from pursuing an education and career in nursing.

Lawson worked as a seamstress for Demery’s department store and made all her girls’ clothes before she attended school to become a licensed practical nurse.

“I was finally able to give my mom a graduation photo to put on her mantle with all my brothers and sisters high school graduation pictures,” Lawson said.

Before her last two children were born, Lawson worked as a nurse for the city of Detroit. She then attended Oakland University to become a registered nurse at Providence Hospital.

As a nurse, Lawson worked for the city of Detroit in the medical surgery department and in the emergency room of the old Detroit Receiving Hospital. Later in 1980, she worked for the state of Michigan at the Detroit Psychiatric Institute until she retired in 1997 after 17 years as a nursing supervisor.

“I actually retired three times,” said Lawson, who also worked five years as an analyst for Blue Cross/Blue Shield and spent another five years in home care nursing. “When I turned 72, it was finally time to retire.”

As a member of the Chi Eta Phi nursing sorority, Lawson traveled extensively with her Detroit Chapter to several states in the United States, and on cruises to the Caribbean Islands.

Married twice before she became “Mrs. Lawson,” she shared how she finally met the love of her life, James Lawson, at Straight Gate International Church in Detroit where both were members.

Married in 2001, the couple also enjoyed traveling and had many happy years together before James Lawson died in 2020.

“He totally spoiled me,” Dorothy Lawson said. “I hesitated to mention anything I liked because he would get it for me.”

With Mother’s Day approaching, Lawson looks forward to receiving cards and phone calls from family as well as visits from children and other family members living in the area.

“My kids complain they never know what to get me,” Lawson said. “They understand if there’s anything I want, I’ll buy it myself. I’ve been truly blessed.”

In addition to receiving cards, one of Lawson’s hobbies is making them for friends and family, displaying a special Christmas card she made and framed of her large extended family.

Not long after Lawson’s husband died, she moved to the Dearborn senior living community. “I love it here. I still drive and I’m close to everything I need, including my church and doctors.”

By the sofa in Lawson’s apartment living room, visitors will notice the Cubii machine she uses to exercise.

While leading an active lifestyle, Lawson takes time for reflection and prayer. She is very active in her church and volunteers one day a week to answer the phone and pray for others. There’s no sitting still for this mother on Mother’s Day.