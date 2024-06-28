Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit and city of Dearborn reach agreement

Agreement goes above and beyond to ensure sterilization occurs for all Dearborn’s strays and surrenders

DEARBORN —An agreement was reached today between the city of Dearborn and Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit. At the center of the agreement is the realization that sterilization of stray and surrendered animals is essential for the health of the animals and the community.

The terms agreed to are $279.55 per dog and $248.75 per cat to cover the legally required four-day hold for Dearborn animals in the shelter. This includes a 65 percent city, 35 percent FAMD sharing of sterilization costs. In addition, the city will pay $82 for other species, and $10 per day (after the 4-day hold) for cruelty cases with no animal intake cap in the agreement. This four-year contract, expiring in 2028 includes a 3 percent consumer price index increase per year.

The average cost per animal stay is $900, with stays averaging 20 days.

Some of the additions to the contract include a liaison structure that will meet bi-monthly to focus on improved communication, collaborating on animal welfare issues such as pet identification campaigns, community drives, expanding the Feed Fido program, as well as non-animal related purchasing.

FAMD will also begin issuing and collect fees for dog licenses, with the fees collected being returned to the city.

Mayor Abdullah Hammoud, acknowledged the benefit of the new deal to the city.

“This agreement is a win for all of Dearborn, and establishes a robust model for other communities to follow,” he said. “The safe sheltering and care that FAMD provides to the animals of our community is crucial. I am proud that our new agreement allows us to grow our partnership together and ensure that all animals in our care are placed in happy, healthy, and safe homes.”

“Friends for Animals is relieved to have reached a fair agreement with the city of Dearborn,” said Cory Keller, FAMD president and CEO. “We will not only continue to provide animal control services for the community, and ensure stray animals find their way to a safe place, but we are also excited to move forward and strengthen our relationship as partners to build an even better community for Dearborn and beyond.”

“As responsible stewards of our taxpayer dollars, I am delighted that the city and its council have struck a sensible, updated deal for the shelter so that its staff and volunteers can continue their vital service sheltering and providing all necessary medical services to unhoused animals in our community,” City Council President Michael Sareini said. “This agreement also contains mechanisms to strengthen our relationship with FAMD, improve collaboration and communication, and bolster its fundraising activities.”