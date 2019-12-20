Dogs on leashes now allowed in more Dearborn parks

Dog owners have more options for walking their pets

DEARBORN – Dog owners celebrate!

The City Council recently passed a new ordinance increasing the number of parks at which dogs on leashes are permitted to walk on park tracks.

The ordinance, passed by the council Nov. 26, allows leashed dogs in seven city parks: Crowley, Geer, Oxford, Penn-Vasser, Schemansky, Summer-Stephens and Ten Eyck. Previously, dogs on leashes were only permitted in Crowley and Geer as a trial to determine the success of the program.

Dogs are restricted to only track areas of the parks, and dogs must remain on a leash that is no longer than 6 feet in length the entire time they are in the park. Dog-walkers must properly dispose of dog waste.

Any dog showing aggression toward people or other dogs must immediately be removed from the parks. Dogs that have been deemed vicious or dangerous by a state or local government agency are not allowed in the parks.

In the event of a dog bite or scratch, local laws dictate that the injury must be reported to the Police Department within 24 hours of the incident.

Any violation of the ordinance — including failure to report a dog bite, failure to remove a dog showing aggression from a park, or failing to leash a dog in a park — results in a civil infraction with increasing fines for each violation, with the fourth resulting in a misdemeanor offense.

To report an unleashed or aggressive dog, call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 313-943-2241. If in immediate danger, call 911.

Further details of the ordinance can be found in Section 15-28 of the city Code of Ordinances.

Pet owners also may purchase a permit to use the Dearborn Dog Park, which allows dogs to run loose within fenced areas. The dog park is behind Henry Ford Centennial Library, 16301 Michigan Ave., and has separate areas for large and small dogs, plus structures for dogs to play on.

For information on the dog park, go to http://cityofdearborn.org/documents/city-departments/recreation/dearborn-dog-park/4068-dog-park-application-rules-waiver/file.