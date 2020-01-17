Newly appointed Trenton City Councilman Scott Cabauatan sworn in;

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TRENTON – Newly appointed City Councilman Scott Cabauatan, with his wife, Melissa, and son, Connor, 4, at his side, was sworn in at the Jan. 13 city council meeting by City Clerk Debra Devitt.

Cabauatan, who recently chaired the Trenton Planning Commission, was appointed to fill the position left vacant when Steven Rzeppa became mayor following Kyle Stack’s unexpected Nov. 29 death from a heart attack.

Cabautan said he was honored by the support he had experienced that night at his swearing in.

“The process was unique, and it’s an honor to be chosen,” he said. “This is probably a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, so thank you very much for putting your faith in me, and I look forward to serving you to the best of my ability.”