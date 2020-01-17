Times-Herald and Sunday Times Newspapers

Newly appointed Trenton City Councilman Scott Cabauatan sworn in;

Photo by Sue Suchyta
Newly appointed Trenton City Councilman Scott Cabauatan (second from left) is sworn in by City Clerk Debra Devitt (right) at the Jan. 13 City Council meeting, as City Attorney Alan Ackerman (left), Cabauatan’s wife, Melissa; son, Connor; and City Administrator Scott Church watch.

By SUE SUCHYTA
TRENTON – Newly appointed City Councilman Scott Cabauatan, with his wife, Melissa, and son, Connor, 4, at his side, was sworn in at the Jan. 13 city council meeting by City Clerk Debra Devitt.

Cabauatan, who recently chaired the Trenton Planning Commission, was appointed to fill the position left vacant when Steven Rzeppa became mayor following Kyle Stack’s unexpected Nov. 29 death from a heart attack.

Cabautan said he was honored by the support he had experienced that night at his swearing in.

“The process was unique, and it’s an honor to be chosen,” he said. “This is probably a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, so thank you very much for putting your faith in me, and I look forward to serving you to the best of my ability.”