Benson announces Zaineb Hussein as deputy chief of staff

By ZEINAB NAJM

Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS — Zaineb Hussein of Dearborn Heights was named Michigan Department of State deputy chief of staff by Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson starting Feb. 10.

Hussein replaces Sarah Gonzales Triplett, who joined Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration in early 2020.

“I look forward to helping Secretary Benson and her administration achieve their goals in the coming years,” Hussein said Feb. 3 in a press release. “Increasing voter participation and better serving all Michiganders as they interact with state government is critical to our democracy and directly aligns with my passion and values.”

Hussein is the Wayne County deputy director of external affairs serving more than 1.7 million people in 43 communities that make up Michigan’s most populous county, and the 19th most populous county in the United States, the release read.

“In this capacity, she directed diversity, inclusion and equity work; led planning efforts for the 2020 Census; and oversaw strategy and activities to support immigrants, refugees and minority communities,” according to the press release.

In 2019, Whitmer appointed Hussein to the Michigan Health Endowment Fund Board and to the 2020 Census statewide Complete Count Committee.

She also serves as an Emgage Michigan board member.

Hussein’s previous experiences includes Wayne County director of Diversity & Inclusion, working as a specialist in the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services, state Senate District 5, the city of Dearborn Heights, and on the board of the League of Women Voters.

“Zaineb brings a combination of government, policy and engagement experience and insight that will serve our team tremendously,” Benson said in the release. “She has exceptional knowledge of how to work with people to advance common agendas, which will benefit the department’s employees and the many customers and communities we interact with across the state.”

Hussein has a bachelor’s degree in history and political science from the University of Michigan and a master’s degree in counseling from Spring Arbor University.

(Zeinab Najm can be reached at [email protected])