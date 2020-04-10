Cyclist hit by semi-truck driver dies of injuries

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

SOUTHGATE – A man riding a three-wheeled bicycle was struck and killed by the driver of a semi-truck the afternoon of April 9 at the intersection of Fort Street and Eureka Road.

Southgate Public Safety Director Jeff Smith said at 4:30 p.m., police were called to the scene, where witnesses, including two nurses, provided first aid until emergency medical technicians arrived. The cyclist was transported to Beaumont Hospital, Trenton, where he later died of his injuries.

Smith said the incident is still under investigation.

Unsubstantiated Facebook posts made by witnesses at the scene contend that the semi-truck driver may have had a heart attack, which caused him to lose control of his rig.