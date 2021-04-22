Drunken driver traveling on rim apprehended

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE — An officer who spotted an erratically driven vehicle riding on the rim of a shredded tire the night of April 8, in the 200 block of Ford Avenue, initiated a traffic stop, which revealed a drunken driver, a 34-year-old Lincoln Park woman, and her passed out passenger, 29-year-old Riverview woman.

An ambulance was summoned for the passenger, who became combative when she regained consciousness, and was subsequently charged with obstruction.

Preliminary breath tests were administered to the women, both of whom had a blood-alcohol content of more than three times the 0.08 limit for legally drunk in Michigan. The driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated.