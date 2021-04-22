Robber threatens pharmacy clerk

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE — A customer threatened a clerk at CVS Pharmacy, 2025 Fort St., at 2:14 a.m. April 8, by implying with a gesture that he had a gun in his pocket while at the cash register.

The frightened clerk handed over the contents of the cash drawer to the man, who then fled the area on foot.

The robber was described as a black male, 6 feet tall, about 180 pounds, and was wearing black pants, a black sweatshirt, a blue undershirt, a black skullcap, gloves and a facial mask.