Sollars not running for Taylor mayor

By SCOTT BEWICK

and SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TAYLOR — Two-term Mayor Rick Sollars, who has been under the cloud of a 33-count federal indictment for bribery and wire fraud, will not seek re-election, it was revealed after today’s 4 p.m. deadline for candidate withdrawal passed.

Only three candidates for mayor were listed in a release posted after the deadline. The candidates who will be on the Aug. 3 primary election ballot are Alex Garza, Jeff Jones and Councilman Tim Woolley.

Candidates for City Council also were announced. Incumbents Daniel Bzura, Charley Johnson, Caroline Patts, Herman “Butch” Ramik, and Angie Winton are running, as are Amy Atwood, Jill Brandana, Tina Daniels, Sam Ditzhazy, Nick Dmitruchina, Martin Drouillard, Douglas Geiss, Chrissy Masters Carmona, Justin Mordarski, Korey Morris, Lindsey Rose, Ira Slaven, Asha Tyson, and Chris Verdun.

City Clerk Cindy Bower and Treasurer Michelle Tocco are unopposed on this year’s ballot.

Sollars had declared his intention to run in January, two weeks after an extension of dates was granted in the lawsuit against him.

Sollars, along with businessman Shady Awad and Taylor Community Development Manager Jeffrey Baum, was charged Dec. 19, 2019, in a 33-count indictment for conspiracy to commit bribery in a scheme spanning from 2015 to 2019. Sollars pleaded not guilty.

The indictment also charged Sollars and Awad with seven counts of bribery each, and charged Sollars and Baum with 18 counts of wire fraud. Each count is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and fines up to $250,000. Sollars also was accused of stealing more than $200,000 from his own campaign fund.

According to the indictment, Sollars helped Awad’s real estate development company Realty Transition LLC obtain scores of tax-foreclosed properties owned by the City of Taylor. In return, Awad lavished Sollars with thousands of dollars in cash and more than $30,000 in renovations to Sollars’ home, more than $11,000 in renovations to Sollars’ lake house in Cement City, and more than $12,000 in new household appliances.

U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan is hearing the case, which has had delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The case is tentatively scheduled to resume in July.

Sollars unseated Jeffrey Lamarand for mayor in 2013.

Sollars declined to comment.