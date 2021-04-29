Drunken man taunts police officers

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE — A drunken 27-year-old man arguing about $10 in change at a bar in the 800 block of Biddle the night of April 26 turned his attention to the responding police officers, who tried repeatedly to de-escalate the situation.

The man verbally provoked the officers and tried to goad them into a physical confrontation, to no avail.

Later, the man walked into the police station and tried to provoke the desk sergeant.

Deputy Police Chief Archie Hamilton commended the police officers for maintaining their composure during the challenging interactions.

“It’s unfortunate that this type of situation is on the rise,” he said. “Officers are becoming accustomed to dealing with people with a false sense of entitlement.”