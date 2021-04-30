Heights wallet theft

Heights wallet theftApril 30, 2021 By Times-Herald Newspapers Leave a CommentPhoto courtesy of the Dearborn Heights Police DepartmentPolice are seeking information on a man who entered a building at 24500 Ford Road and stole a victim’s wallet between 2 and 3 p.m. April 23. Multiple fraudulent purchases were made in the Detroit area using the victim’s credit card following the theft. Also, two separate offices were broken into within the same building about the time of the incident. The suspect is described as a black male, heavy set, wearing an orange and black hat, green and white Michigan State Spartans gator, black button jacket and an orange or red Jordan sweatpants. Anyone with information can contact Detective Sgt. Dave Mahood at 313-277-7707.