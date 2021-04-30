Man points gun at people

Man points gun at peopleApril 30, 2021 By Times-Herald Newspapers Leave a CommentPhoto courtesy of the Dearborn Heights Police DepartmentA man is accused of pointing a silver automatic handgun at two people while they were inside their vehicle, according to Dearborn Heights police. A verbal altercation took place in the parking lot of Party Palace, 20442 Van Born Road, where the man’s vehicle — a silver Chevy Silverado — also was seen westbound on Van Born toward Telegraph. Police describe the man as white, wearing a black hat, blue Wayne County face mask, gray Puma hoodie and blue jeans. Information on the man or incident can be provided to Detective Sgt. Dave Mahood at 313-277-7707.