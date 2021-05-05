Wyandotte elects DeSana mayor, 4 new council members

WYANDOTTE – Mayor Pro Tem Robert DeSana unofficially became mayor May 4, defeating challenger Frank Tarnowski, while just two incumbent city council members — Chris Calvin and Robert Alderman — were re-elected.

Incumbent City Councilman Don Schultz lost his re-election bid, while incumbents Megan Maiani and Leonard Sabuda did not seek re-election to the council.

The top council vote-getter was Kelly Stec, daughter of long-time City Clerk Lawrence Stec, who was re-elected after running unopposed. She will serve as the mayor pro-tem.

Todd Hanna, Rosemay Shuryan and Kaylan Crayne will be joining Stec, Calvin and Alderman on the city council, giving the body an even gender split and lowering the average age of the office holders significantly in comparison to the last city council.

Theodore Galeski, who ran unopposed for the city assessor spot, and Todd Browning, who ran unopposed for treasurer, will both retain their positions.

Based on the unofficial vote count, DeSana won the mayoral race with 2,874 votes to Tarnowski’s 1,775 votes.

The unofficial city council race vote tallies were: Stec, 3,144 votes; Hanna, 2,669; Shuryan, 2,359; Calvin, 2,357; Alderman, 2,223; Crayne, 2,024; Richard Szymczuk, 1,852; Michael Izbicki, 1,776; Nick Beaven, 1,719; Schultz, 1,709; and Eric Andrew Dodson, 533.