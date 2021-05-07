Credit score drop reveals identity theft

By ZEINAB NAJM

Sunday Times Newspapers

TRENTON — Three accounts opened fraudulently were sent to collections with balances each in the thousands, a victim told police April 22. The victim said he noticed his credit score had dropped and that’s when he observed the three accounts had been sent to collections.

He said he did not open the accounts and was unaware they had been opened. The first account had a balance of $2,005.75 opened in 2019; the second with $1,168.32 opened in July 2019; and the third with $1,093.89 opened in 2015.

The victim was advised by each of the agencies to file a police report. He was provided with a report number and identity theft information packet.