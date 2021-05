By ZEINAB NAJM

Sunday Times Newspapers

TRENTON — Police were dispatched to Montfaucon Street April 18 for a damaged vehicle. The man said that sometime between 3:30 p.m. April 16 and 9:30 a.m. April 18 someone broke the rear window and right rear window of his silver Ford Focus.

The vehicle was parked in the street in front of his house. Estimated damage for the broken windows is $100. The man did not know who would have damaged his Focus.

No evidence was located at the scene.