Vehicle window shattered

By ZEINAB NAJM

Sunday Times Newspapers

TRENTON — Police responded to a house in the 4800 block of Valley April 18 for a damaged vehicle. They made contact with a woman who said her daughter discovered that the rear driver’s side window of a gray Ford Escape was shattered.

The last time the window was observed intact was when her daughter arrived home from work and parked the Escape in front of the house. Officers noticed the rear driver’s side window was completely shattered with glass on the ground and in the Escape. They also observed a small rock lying on the rear passenger side seat.

There was no suspect information provided, but the woman said she went outside about midnight on the reported date because she heard her water hose running in the front yard. She explained that she didn’t turn on her hose and thought it was suspicious.

Nothing was missing from the Escape at the time of the report.