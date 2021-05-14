Woman defrauded of $1,000 in scam

By ZEINAB NAJM

Sunday Times Newspapers

TRENTON — A woman was swindled out of $1,000 April 20 by a caller telling her she had a warrant through the state of Texas for money laundering and distribution of cocaine. She said the caller, a man with an Indian accent, said he needed money sent to him or she would spend 43 days in jail.

She went to CVS Pharmacy, 3575 West Road where she purchased two $500 Target gift cards and provided the serial numbers on both cards to the caller.

Police provided the woman with an identify theft packet and case number.