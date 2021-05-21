I.D. thief receives $30,000 in Pennsylvania unemployment benefits

By ZEINAB NAJM

Sunday Times Newspapers

TRENTON — Police spoke with the husband of an identity theft victim April 22 after he received a letter from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry. The person used the wife’s Social Security number to receive the $30,000 to $32,000 in unemployment benefits.

According to the report, the victim had been in contact with someone from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry who informed him about the incident.

He was advised to file a report with the Trenton Police Department. Police provided the report number and identity theft packet.