Trenton city assessor retires after 16 years

By ZEINAB NAJM

Sunday Times Newspapers

TRENTON — Longtime Trenton City Assessor John Dahlquist announced he is retiring after 16 years serving the city in his current capacity.

His retirement is set for June 1. In a letter to Mayor Steven Rzeppa, Dahlquist said he is looking forward to enjoying his retirement and spending more time with his wife, children and grandchildren.

“I am going to miss being part of this team and the friendships development here,” he wrote.

Dahlquist also said he is happy to provide whatever assistance he can to ensure a smooth transition as he retires. During the City Council’s May 17 meeting, Dahlquist was honored by Rzeppa, council members and city employees with congratulations for his retirement.

“I would like to thank all the citizens of Trenton for allowing me the opportunity to serve as city assessor,” Dahlquist said at the meeting. “It has been an honor and a privilege. I want to thank all the city employees. It has been a pleasure working with you on a daily basis and made coming to work very enjoyable.

To the mayors and council members I worked for in the past and current board, thank you for your patience and the support you have given me throughout my 16 years as the assessor for the city of Trenton.”

Rzeppa told Dahlquist it has been “nothing but a pleasure” to be able to have the opportunity to work for him.

“We wish you nothing but the best, as much as we hate to see you go, you deserve it and you’ve earned it,” he said. “I’m looking forward to what is to come for you.”

Councilwoman Timber Baun-Crooks added that Dahlquist will be missed and that she knows he is leaving things in good hands for the city.

“I’ve known you probably a long time, since we are kids and first class, John — you know you’ve always been so honorable,” she said. “I hate to see you go, but I know you’re going to enjoy what you do in the future. You have been a big, big asset to this community and we all love you, that’s for sure.”

Later in the meeting, the council approved current Deputy Assessor Joanie Barnett to serve as acting city assessor starting June 1 through the election. She has been with the city for almost 18 years.

(Zeinab Najm can be reached at [email protected])