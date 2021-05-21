Wyandotte Street Art Fair cancelled for second year

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE – City officials announced the cancellation of the annual Street Art Fair for a second year, citing the pandemic and a shortage of artists willing to work the summer fair circuit.

The announcement came soon after the cancelation of the Ann Arbor Street Art Fair, the largest in the state, which directly impacts the number of artists and vendors visiting Michigan to follow the summer street fair circuit. The Wyandotte Street Art Fair is the second largest in the state.

The City Council is scheduled to address the issue at its May 24 meeting.

The city’s Special Events office will print a June edition of its Welcome to Wyandotte magazine to spotlight the artists, businesses and vendors that would have been at the fair.

A city spokesperson said smaller events will be planned for July, which will feature local artists and crafters, area non-profits, and Downriver food vendors, in the hope that it will also attract customers to the downtown business district and the downtown Social District.

Plans are already underway for the 2022 Street Art Fair, which is scheduled to be held July 6 to 9, 2022.