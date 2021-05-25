THS Parade of Graduating Seniors 2021 scheduled for June 2 at Heritage Park

TAYLOR — Taylor High School’s Parade of Graduating Seniors 2021 will be held on June 2 in Heritage Park.

The parade will enter the park at 3 p.m. through the Racho Road-Northline entrance. It will eventually proceed east (toward the tree line and the Junior League World Series Field) traveling on Greg Bzura Parkway, the circular drive within Heritage Park.

The parade line will circle the entire park once before exiting at Racho Road and going back to the staging area.

Parade staging will take place at 2 p.m. at New Hope Assembly of God Church, 14000 Racho Blvd. Those participants and vehicles should enter the church parking lot through the Superior entrance only. All vehicles will be staged in the church’s parking lot and then police will escort them down Racho to Heritage Park.

The public is welcome to watch the parade inside the park, but vehicle entry will be limited to tickets distributed by Taylor High School. Anyone arriving to watch the parade should be parked inside Heritage Park by no later than 2:30 p.m. All this is done to make sure that families of graduating seniors have an opportunity to park and watch the parade.

Anyone else who is either already in the park, or walks or bicycles into the park, is welcome to stay and watch.

Those driving into the park to watch the parade should park in designed parking lots. Vehicles parked on grass or any other fields will risk being ticketed and towed.

During the parade, entry and exit from the park will be restricted. The parade is expected to last a little over an hour.

This is not the only event going on in Heritage Park that day. The Taylor Made Market opens its 2021 season from 2 to 6 p.m. in the Sheridan Center Open Air Pavilion. Parade watchers may arrive early and visit the market.

In addition, after the parade, the Taylor Conservatory & Botanical Gardens opens its Art & Music in the Garden series at 5:30 p.m. Musical entertainment is LL7. Entry is $5 per person.