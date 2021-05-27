Trenton HS announces new head football coach Reggie Glon

By ZEINAB NAJM

TRENTON — Indiana Football Hall of Fame inductee Reggie Glon has been named as the new Trenton High School varsity football head coach.

An announcement was posted on the Trenton Athletics website May 27 saying Glon will be moving from Indiana back to Michigan with his wife, where they both have family.

He graduated from Indiana University in 1992 after serving in the United States Marine Corps as a combat engineer for eight years. Glon has certifications to teach social studies and physical education with a master’s degree in sports science.

The head coach position became vacant when former coach Bob Czarnecki resigned. Glon started his football and teaching career at South Bend Washington High School. where he was an assistant coach for eight years.

He moved to Marian High School in nearby Mishawaka where he served as the head football coach for 24 years, according to the athletics’ website post. During his time at Marian his teams had six sectional championships, four regional championships, two Northern Indiana Conference championships and had two undefeated seasons and 19 winning seasons.

Also, Glon served as a teacher then as athletic administrator and facilities director at Marian during his time there while also coaching wrestling, swimming and track at various points in his career, the website said.

Glon was named the Region 2 and State Class 3A coach of the year in 1999 and 2015 and coached the Indiana North All Stars in 1998 and 2013 in the annual football coaches All Star game.

He coached numerous players who went onto college football careers as well as several who made it to professional football. Glon was inducted into the Indiana Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

“We are excited to welcome our new coach to Trenton,” Supt. Douglas Mentzer wrote on his Twitter page May 27.

Trenton Public Schools restarted its search for a new coach following criticism from the community and board trustees who questioned the hiring of former Trustee Michael Hawkins.

Hawkins was announced as the new football coach April 23, but three days later trustees agreed to open an investigation into the allegations of impropriety with the hiring process of Hawkins which was conducted by Athletic Director James Trush.

Also, Hawkins is a lieutenant with the Trenton Police Department where he has served since 2001.

On April 30, Mentzer posted a letter to the TPS community saying that after listening to concerns and meeting with the Trenton High School administration, it became necessary to undertake a more extensive review of the head football coach hiring process.

According to the letter, the second hiring process started with a search committee and then two panels composed of community members, parents, staff, administrators, students and coaches.

The school board also held a workshop on the district’s hiring process and procedures for all employees May 10. They also suggested the possibility of hiring a human resources director to help prevent similar hiring issues in the future and would want to include coaching positions for approval under personnel changes on their agendas.

