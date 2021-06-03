Senior scammed

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE — A con artist posing as a bank official defrauded a 74-year-old Wyandotte woman out of $18,000 on May 11, using official-looking emails, and convincing the woman to wire money to him.

Deputy Police Chief Archie Hamilton said the criminal likely used a phishing email earlier to obtain his victim’s bank name, to make the enquiry seem more official.

“This is another example of how important it is to educate our elderly family members on the types of methods used by these thieves,” he said. “Unsolicited emails and phone calls should never be trusted.”