Bark on Biddle: Wyandotte goes to the dogs to kick off summer

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE – It’s not officially the dog days of summer, but the heat didn’t stop canines and their human companions from enjoying Bark on Biddle June 4 to 6 in Bishop Park.

For three days, dogs of all shapes and sizes, and the families who love them, enjoyed treats, tricks and festivities.

Ultimate Air Dogs made a big splash retrieving objects thrown into an above ground pool, to the delight of their two-legged fans.

Disc Dogs of Michigan were on hand to show off their Frisbee catching, performing pooches, while Lucky Dogs Lure Coursing allowed visiting dogs to chase a tempting target around a track in a fenced in area.

There were contests all weekend long, from “Smooch your Pooch,” to a costume contest, trick competitions and small dog races.

Water sprinklers and wading pools were popular with the pooches, and music and carnival food were available for their humans.

Vendors, from businesses to non-profits, provided products, services and information, setting up shop in tent kiosks pitched in grassy areas.

Julie Law, president of 360 Event Productions, said people and their pets were excited to be out and about.

“A lot of times we see pet owners that have similar dog breeds kind of huddle together, talk about their dog breed, and what they do, so that’s really exciting to see,” she said. “We’ve added a lot of new contests this year.”

Law said the Puppy Dash was popular, as was a Corgi Run.

“We are just adding a lot of fun things to kind of bring different groups together,” she said. “The costume contests are always our biggest draw, and some people put a lot of work into it.”

Law said the pet owners were conscientious about follow leash and pet clean-up requirements. The event sponsors provided water bowls in multiple locations, as well.

“Mother Nature shocked us with 95-degree weather the first weekend in June, but people are being really responsible,” she said. “Little dogs are being put in strollers, and we’ve had sprinklers and swimming pools, and we have moved a lot of our vendors out into the grass, so it worked out really well.”

Law said the sprinklers were so popular, they plan to add more of them next year.

“This is really exciting,” she said. “This started out as a one-day event. Last year, with COVID, we moved it to October, when there was a minute where we could open, and we tried it on Saturday and Sunday, and had an overwhelming response, so then we said, ‘Let’s try it for three days.’”

Law said she thinks they could run Bark on Biddle for a week and have the same sort of response.

“It’s great to see everybody out, having a good time and being happy again,” she said.