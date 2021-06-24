Intruder spotted in D7 schools

Intruder spotted in D7 schoolsJune 24, 2021 By Times-Herald Newspapers Leave a CommentPhoto courtesy of the Dearborn Heights Police DepartmentDearborn Heights police are asking the pubic for information on a suspicious man seen inside Annapolis High School June 21. The man entered the school without permission about 9 a.m., and was observed looking into classrooms before leaving. He was also seen at two other schools via security video. The intruder is described as a white male, approximately 25 to 30 years old, weighing 160 pounds and 5 feet and 6 inches to 5 feet and 8 inches tall. Anyone with further information in regard to the identity of the intruder can contact Detective Sgt. Chris Papalexis at 313-277-7716 or [email protected]