Taylor City Council meetings reopen to public attendance

TAYLOR — City Council meetings will reopen for public attendance July 6.

Regular meetings of the council are held on the first and third Tuesdays of each month. Due to the Fourth of July weekend, council will host a study session at 5:30 p.m., followed by the regular meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Council meetings have been closed to public participation since spring 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic took hold. Meetings continued in scheduled fashion, and were live streamed on the Internet and cablecast on the Comcast and Wide Open West municipal government networks.

Since the meetings will now be open to the public, the study sessions will no longer be live steamed or cablecast. They will also return to the study session room, instead of the council chambers.

The regularly scheduled council meetings will continue to be livestreamed on the Internet and cablecast live on Comcast and WOW; however, since the regular meetings are now open to the public, the “e-comment” feature on the live stream will no longer accept questions in real time.

Council meetings are also replayed daily at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., unless pre-empted by live programming.

Public access procedures are:

• The building will be accessible 15 minutes prior to the meeting start time.

• The public will access the building from the main entrance of City Hall (Goddard Road).

• For meetings through the end of August, security staff will be stationed at the Pine Street door to advise the public to enter at the main entrance.

• Employees and elected officials are to park in the Pine Street lot and to access the building at the Pine Street entrance. This will allow for more resident parking in front of the building.

• Security staff will monitor the building throughout the meetings and conduct sweeps to ensure all parties have exited the building at the end of the meetings.

• The building will automatically lock afterward at a prescheduled time.