Lincoln Park to employ 5 new hand-held speed detection lasers

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

LINCOLN PARK – Lead footers beware: Lincoln Park police officers will soon have five more hand-held laser speed detectors to add to the existing three used for traffic speed enforcement.

The City Council approved the purchase of the Pro Lasers at its July 6 meeting, for $10,975, from Kustom Signals Inc., at the request of Police Chief Ray Watters. The funds for the purchase are from a city capital account.

The supplier is an approved miDEAL participant, which allows Michigan cities to purchases goods and services through state contracts at a reduced cost, and with the elimination of the bid process timeline.

Watters said with only three lasers for officers to use, it limits traffic enforcement’s ability to enforce speed limits within the city.

Mayor Thomas Karnes said having additional hand-held units to place in patrol cars allows for additional selective enforcement.

“If you have the additional, then you could send every car out there, and when they have time between calls they could utilize the laser,” he said. “It’s having the equipment available to them when they need it.”