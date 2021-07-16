Shoplifter starts fire

Shoplifter starts fireJuly 16, 2021 By Times-Herald Newspapers Leave a CommentVideo screenshot courtesy of the Allen Park Police DepartmentAllen Park police are seeking information on a woman who stole $15 worth of items, including drinks and six lighters from Marathon, 17001 Southfield Road, July 10. She entered about noon, took a lighter from the counter and lit a display case on fire, walked away and took the six lighters and put them in her pocket. After, the employee put out the fire, the woman went to the counter and asked him a question before leaving the store eastbound on Southfield in an older model mini-van, possibly a Chrysler Town & Country. The woman was described as black, heavy set, with long black dreads, wearing a white mask partially over her face, green or grey shirt, jeans and sandals. Anyone with information can contact police at 313-386-7800.