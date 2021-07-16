Wyandotte’s Bacon Library fully reopens

By SUE SUCHYTA

WYANDOTTE – With pandemic restrictions lifting, Bacon Library, 45 Vinewood, is back in business, with regular hours, programing, and a summer reading program.

The library is now open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The first floor of the Bacon House is open, with study spaces available, and with both the north and south entrances open for patrons.

Meeting rooms requests and reservations are being accepted, and may be made online.

Curbside media pickup is still being offered.

Access to the local history rooms is available from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with researchers encouraged to make an appointment.

The summer reading program, Tails and Tales, will focus on animal activities. Egg candling, which uses a bright light to see chicks developing inside eggs, is an frequent activity.

Owl pellet dissection kits, available on July 26, will allow children age 8 to 11 to learn about what the raptors eat, by examining the regurgitated remains of their meals. Registration is required.

For more information about events at Bacon Library, call 734-246-8357