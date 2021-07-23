Dine-and-dasher arrested

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE — A 38-year-old Lincoln Park man who tried to leave a Wyandotte restaurant in the 800 block of Biddle Avenue without paying his food and bar tab was arrested July 16 after he turned down an opportunity to pay his bill in exchange for his release.

The man, who had consumed “a bucket of beer,” refused to cooperate with police officers, and dropped to the ground, refusing to move, which forced them to physically lift him to secure his person.

The man also shouted anti-police rhetoric, and unsuccessfully urged the other bar patrons to revolt. He was taken into custody and charged with defrauding an innkeeper for failing to pay his bill.