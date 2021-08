By ZEINAB NAJM

Sunday Times Newspapers

TRENTON — Police were dispatched to Carefree Lawn Center Landscape Supply, 2805 block of Van Horn Road, July 15 after the front gate was discovered to be open and the lock cut.

The employee said he locked the gate about 6 p.m. July 14 and arrived at the business at 6:30 a.m. the next morning where he noticed the damage.

No equipment or vehicles were missing at the time of the report. There was no suspect information.