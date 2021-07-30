One Dearborn’s second annual Chicken BBQ Aug. 7

Fundraiser replaces Homecoming for non-profits

DEARBORN — One Dearborn’s second annual Chicken BBQ Dinner will be held from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 7 in the parking lot of the former Kroger 23000 Michigan Ave.

With the loss of the ability to fundraise at Dearborn Homecoming, six service clubs have come together for a second year to conduct the drive-through pickup BBQ dinner. The volunteer charitable groups that are jointly working on the event are Dearborn Goodfellows, Exchange Club of Dearborn, Fordson Varsity Club, the Firefighters Burn Drive, Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit, and One Dearborn.

The chicken dinners have a suggested minimum donation of $15, and provides for half of a barbecue roasted chicken, potatoes and corn on the cob.

Pre-orders and payment is welcome to ensure receiving a dinner on Aug. 7. Last year’s event sold out; rain checks were provided. Dinners are expected to sell out again this year.

Sponsorship signage is still available. Signs and banners will be prominently displayed at the event.

For more information call Pat D’Ambrosio at 734-355-8114, or Kim Cross of FAMD at 313-268-0419.