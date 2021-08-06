Over $2,000 in property stolen from business

By ZEINAB NAJM

Sunday Times Newspapers

TRENTON — Police were dispatched to Carefree Lawn Center, 2805 Van Horn Road after several items totaling $2,198 were missing from the business July 26.

The manager said that when he and his employees arrived that day they noticed a ball cart was missing from the north east side of the property. When they looked further, they observed a number of trees were also missing from the same side of the property.

Police were advised that it appeared the thieves parked on the west side of the property line that meets northbound Fort Street and loaded up the stolen trees in their vehicle.

Tracks going from the shoulder of northbound Fort Street to the large boulders outlining the business property were seen by police as well. The missing ball cart was located on the west side of the property and that no business property was damaged.

Missing tree information was prided to police along with the dollar amount for each. In total, seven Mungo Pines at $49.99 each; 14 Cranberry Creeks at $89.99 each; 10 Box Green Velvets at $39.99 each; and one Dapple Willow at $189.99 were stolen.