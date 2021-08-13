Heights Fire Fighters Chili Cook-Off returns Aug. 21

HEIGHTS – The Dearborn Heights Professional Fire Fighters Chili Cook-Off and Family Picnic returns Aug. 21 after a one-year COVID-related hiatus.

The charity event, celebrating its 28th anniversary, will take place from noon to dusk at Parkland Park, on Ann Arbor Trail between Outer Drive and Evergreen Road.

This year’s cookoff will feature family-oriented activities that include childrens’ games and prizes, a sports memorabilia silent auction, a fire engine water shower, a helicopter, food and beverages, and the chili cooking competition, said Firefighter II Jammal Faraj, one of the organizers of the event.

Donated prizes expecting to total over $5,000 will also be raffled off at the event. Live music by the band Geris will be provided from 2 by 6 p.m.

In addition to the chili samplings — which can be purchased for a donation — a variety of other foods will be available, including hamburgers, hot dogs, pizza, shaved ice treats, and an assortment of halal foods. A beer tent also will be on-site serving adult beverages.

Faraj said COVID-related precautions will be in place throughout the grounds. The Fire Department will encourage participants’ use face masks where appropriate.

“We’re thrilled to have the Chili Cook-Off back on the schedule after being cancelled last year” Faraj said. “We have a lot of firefighters working hard on this one to make it a great success.

“We support a lot of charities throughout the year, but the Great Lakes Burn Camp is one that’s really close to our hearts. Any time we can do something to help those kids who have experienced the pain, trauma and the lifetime of disfigurement because of a fire, we’re going to be there to help them.”

Proceeds go to the Great Lakes Burn Camp, which supports young fire victims who have experienced injury or disfigurement from severe burns.

Burn victims aged 7 to 17 are encouraged to build their self-esteem through the help of trained camp counselors, and by interacting directly with other young burn victims. The camp gives children total access to the “good life” without the constraints of feeling different or not fitting in because of their injuries or disfiguration.

The week-long camp includes camping, kayaking, horseback riding, water-skiing, and go-carts. Cost for the camp is $500 per child. Proceeds from the cookoff allow 20 affected children to participate.

“Our community has always been great in supporting this event year after year” Faraj said, “and we’re looking forward to another great, fun one in 2021.”

The Dearborn Heights Professional Fire Fighters also accepts donations. Checks can be made payable to: The Dearborn Heights Professional Fire Fighters Charity Fund.