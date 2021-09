By ZEINAB NAJM

Sunday Times Newspapers

TRENTON — Police responded to a call for slashed tires Aug. 26.

The victim said he was leaving for work that morning and noticed all four tires on his 2019 Ford Van had been slashed on the van, possibly overnight. In the report, the van is listed as a company vehicle but the company is not mentioned.

Each of the Dynapro HT tires has a value of $150, totaling $600 in tire damage.