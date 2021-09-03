Wallet, backpack stolen from vehicle

By ZEINAB NAJM

Sunday Times Newspapers

TRENTON — Police spoke with a resident whose white Ford Fusion was broken into between 5 p.m. Aug. 16 and noon Aug. 17 and his wallet stolen.

The resident said the Fusion was unlocked and there was no damage to it. According to the report, in addition to the wallet that contained credit cards and cash, $15 in quarters from the center console and a backpack with miscellaneous clothing were stolen.

The victim cancelled all of the credit cards that were in his wallet by the time he called police. There was no suspect information.