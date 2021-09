By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE — Police officers arrested a 21-year-old Wyandotte man and confiscated his firearm at midnight Aug. 31, after an argument between two groups led to gunfire in the 1100 block of Sycamore Street.

The combatants attempted to flee the scene instead of contacting police officers, but several people involved were located, who reluctantly supplied minimal details. It was determined that no one was actually hit by any gunfire.