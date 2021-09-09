Feline fraud

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TAYLOR — A fraudulent feline adoption facilitator cheated a 36-year-old Taylor woman out of $8,000 in gift cards, from Aug. 28 to Sept. 3, while pretending to arrange the fees and shipping for a Maine Coon kitten.

The victim said she discovered a Facebook page promoting Maine Coon cat adoption, and paid a $375 adoption fee, plus more for shipping, vaccinations, registration fees, COVID testing and other expenses.

She said when she noticed the seller and the shipper had the same phone number, she became suspicious, and confronted the seller, following which all communication from the seller ceased.