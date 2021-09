By ZEINAB NAJM

Sunday Times Newspaper

TRENTON — The victim of a larceny called police to Bridge Street after her license plate tab was stolen off her plate Aug. 14. She said she renewed and placed the 2022 Michigan tab, registered to a Ford Fusion, onto her license plate July 28.

The tab was valid through August 2022. She was provided with a report number and was advised to notify the Michigan Secretary of State for a new tab.